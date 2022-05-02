Man who pleaded guilty in precedent setting case for Quapaw tribe sentenced in federal court

A man whose criminal case established that the Quapaw Nation’s reservation had never been disestablished was sentenced Monday in federal court.

Jeremy Brandon Lawhorn, 39, was sentenced to a 2½-year prison term after he pleaded guilty earlier to sexually abusing a minor in Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan also sentenced Lawhorn to serve 10 years of post-custody supervision.

“Jeremy Lawhorn violated a child’s trust and innocence," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a written statement. "Thankfully, the abuse was stopped, and this victim was protected from further harm.

“I am grateful for our law enforcement partners and victim advocates who investigate these difficult cases and offer critical support to victims every day in communities across northeastern Oklahoma.”

Lawhorn was initially charged in August 2020 in Ottawa County District Court with one count of lewd molestation of a child under the age of 16.

But his case was dismissed in October after Lawhorn successfully challenged the state’s right to prosecute him under the 2020 Supreme Court McGirt decision.

The McGirt ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation dating back to the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress, meaning major crimes involving American Indians that occur within the reservation are in the jurisdiction of federal or tribal governments rather than the state government.

Lawhorn claimed that the McGirt decision applied in his case, too, since he was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within Indian Country — in this case the Quapaw Nation reservation — because it, too, had never been disestablished by Congress.

The reservation is located in far northeastern Oklahoma.

A series of state appellate court decisions that followed the McGirt ruling had already expanded the opinion to cover four other eastern Oklahoma-based tribes — Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole.

The October ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals added the Quapaw Nation reservation to those that had never been disestablished by Congress, leaving the state of Oklahoma out of the criminal jurisdictional loop in cases involving tribal members in much of eastern Oklahoma.

Then in November, a federal grand jury indicted Lawhorn on one count of sexually abusing a minor in Indian Country in August 2020. He admitted to the charge in January.

He faced a statutory maximum of 15 years in prison.

