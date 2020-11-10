Man who allegedly shot at Okmulgee County deputy in Monday pursuit arrested

Okmulgee County deputies returned to a wooded area early Tuesday to arrest a man who allegedly shot at one of their own.

Dustin Marris, 32, apparently spent the night there after leading a deputy on a "high speed" pursuit late the day before and shooting at her from his vehicle, Sheriff Eddy Rice said.

Rice said the deputy attempted to stop Marris for a traffic infraction about 10:45 p.m. north of Henryetta, but he fled before running out of road "really fast" and crashing near Wilson Road and Honey Creek Road.

Marris then fled on foot, and deputies sought assistance to locate him from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, Henryetta Police and the Tulsa Police Department's helicopter unit.

Deputies arrested him Tuesday morning. As a Native American, he will face federal charges under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

The Okemah man, now held in the Okfuskee County jail, was released from prison in June after serving 12 years of two 15-year and two five-year sentences for first-degree burglary, conjoint robbery, possession of a controlled substance and kidnapping.