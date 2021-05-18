Man serving life without parole in 1995 killing of fellow inmate now charged in federal court

An inmate serving life in prison without parole in the 1995 beating death of a fellow inmate has been charged in federal court with the same crime in another case brought on by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

A grand jury charged Kevin Boyd White, 62, in Tulsa federal court on Monday with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the beating death of Donald Iwanski, 28, according to court records.

The indictment alleges that White repeatedly beat Iwanski with a metal pipe on Feb. 4, 1995.

Tulsa World archives indicate that White and Iwanski were both inmates at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita at the time. White reportedly was mad at Iwanski because he owed him money.

Iwanski was serving a 10-year prison term for Sequoyah County bogus check and grand larceny convictions when he was attacked while sleeping in his dormitory bed.

At the time, White was serving a 20-year prison term after being convicted in Oklahoma County of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The most recent charge follows White’s filing of court papers in Craig County District Court in an effort to have his state conviction overturned based on the McGirt precedent.