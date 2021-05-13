Man sentenced to life in prison in 2010 Washington County murder now faces federal charges due to jurisdictional claim

A man who was convicted in a 2010 Bartlesville murder and sentenced to life in prison now faces a federal murder complaint after he challenged his state conviction on jurisdictional grounds.

Kyle Travis Eulitt, 34, was named in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant claims that Eulitt meets the criteria under recent court rulings for charging in federal court because he is a member of the Peoria Tribe and the murder occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 10 months ago that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases when they involve an American Indian and the crime occurs within 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Oklahoma courts have since expanded on that precedent so that it now includes crimes that occur within the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations, too.

A Washington County jury convicted Eulitt in 2011 in the fatal shooting of Ronald Watts, 22. The pair had been arguing before the shooting at a downtown Bartlesville apartment complex. Eulitt claimed Watts was also armed, although no witnesses confirmed that claim.

