Man pleads guilty to killing adoptive mother after state conviction challenged

A man serving life without parole in state prison for the 2011 Craig County killing of his adoptive mother has pleaded guilty to a similar charge in federal court after he challenged his state conviction.

Michael Joe Rice, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to second-degree murder in Indian Country in exchange for a 45-year federal prison term, which would still require judicial approval.

Rice has been serving a life without parole sentence since 2012 after he pleaded guilty Aug. 4, 2011, in Craig County District Court to the beating death of his adoptive mother, Ruth Rice, 81.

Rice challenged his conviction and sentence earlier this year on grounds that he could not be tried by a state court due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision in 2020.

The ruling determined that the state of Oklahoma has no jurisdiction to charge someone for a major crime when the crime involves an American Indian and it occurred within the 1860s-era reservation boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Since the ruling, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has expanded the ruling to include four other tribal nation reservations, including that of the Cherokee Nation.