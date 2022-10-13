 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Bartlesville motel last year

A man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to a murder charge in the stabbing death of his girlfriend at a Bartlesville motel last year.

Koalton Brynn Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Ellis admitted that he stabbed his girlfriend on July 24, 2021. When police arrived at the motel, the victim said Ellis had stabbed her, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. 

A witness reported seeing Ellis and the victim arguing and then Ellis making stabbing motions. Surveillance footage also caught Ellis stabbing the woman and leaving the scene, the release states.

The woman died at a hospital on Aug. 12, 2021.

