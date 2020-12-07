Man pleads guilty in federal court to fatal stabbing in Muskogee

A man pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Muskogee federal court to a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man last year.

Johnathan Zamudio, 33, was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for killing Keith Dean Boswell in Indian Country.

Zamudio, who federal officials said is a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, reportedly argued with Boswell inside a Family Dollar store in Muskogee before getting into a physical fight outside that culminated in the stabbing.

An affidavit filed in the case in August says an officer reported that Zamudio spontaneously admitted stabbing Boswell, although he alleged that it was in self-defense.

Boswell, according to the document, had allowed Zamudio to stay with him at his home after the two met while Zamudio was staying at a rescue mission in Muskogee.

Zamudio reportedly told officers he was off his mental health medication and had drank "18-19 beers," as well as used methamphetamine, in the days leading to the stabbing.

The document says Zamudio claimed that Boswell directed racial slurs and death threats at him, even after Zamudio produced a steak knife, which prompted him to hit Boswell and stab him.