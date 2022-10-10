Man killed in shootout with McIntosh County deputies, Checotah police on I-40

A man was fatally shot Sunday night after exchanging gunfire with McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police on Interstate 40, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

A McIntosh County deputy had stopped the man's vehicle for an alleged traffic violation about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver stopped but then drove away, leading deputies in a pursuit, according to the OSBI.

The pursuit continued north on U.S. 69 before heading west on Interstate 40. Deputies then requested assistance from the Checotah Police Department.

The man drove erratically and sideswiped law enforcement vehicles before driving off the shoulder about 4 miles west of Checotah, the OSBI reported.

The man tried to run into a nearby tree line, but the brush was too thick, the OSBI said. He then turned around, pulled out a gun and fired at the pursuing law enforcement officers, according to the state agency.

"There is an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement before the subject is hit," the OSBI news release states.

The man died at the scene after officers attempted to render aid to him, the OSBI said. His name was not released Monday pending notification of relatives.

The OSBI said the investigation involves tribal citizens and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision but that the state investigation is ongoing.

Checotah is about 70 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.