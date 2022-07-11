Man killed in fight while noodling near South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, OSBI says

A man was killed over the weekend during a fight with another man while they were noodling for catfish in the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Larry Sanders told investigators that on Saturday he and Jimmy Knighten were noodling in the river — fishing for catfish with their bare hands — when a "confrontation ensued" and Sanders struck and strangled Knighten, according to the news release.

Sanders initially was arrested on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case, and he was booked into the Pontotoc County jail.

Knighten's body was found on Sunday during a search by Pontotoc and Seminole county deputies and OSBI agents. The river forms the border between the two counties.

The OSBI added a first-degree murder complaint to Sanders' jail booking, according to the news release.