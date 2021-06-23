Man dead following domestic disturbance, exchange of gunfire with deputies, in Cherokee County

A man involved in a domestic disturbance was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Cherokee County deputies in which authorities said no one was struck.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded to a domestic violence call in the 19500 block of West Cookson Bend Road in Cookson about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The call involved Jerett Gray, 23, and a woman, the OSBI said.

"The woman told Gray that the cops were being called. Gray told the woman to tell the cops that Gray would start shooting at the cops when they got there," the OSBI said in the release.

"Upon the arrival of the deputies, Gray fired at the deputies and one of the deputies returned fire. No one was struck during the exchange of gunfire," the OSBI release says.

"Gray fled the immediate area and hid.

"Deputies found Gray deceased with a single gunshot wound."

The OSBI said "an active and ongoing investigation" is being conducted" and that "the OSBI's initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed."