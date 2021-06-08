Man charged in 2019 Delaware County fatal shooting

But tribal officials said they would prefer that federal authorities take up the Buzzards' case since tribes are limited in how long they can sentence those convicted of crimes in Indian Country.

An affidavit submitted in support of the federal criminal complaint outlined conflicting stories from the three men regarding Tapp's death.

Dakota Buzzard reportedly told county investigators days after the homicide that all three Buzzards drove to Tapp’s residence in Jay and waited for him to come home.

Dakota Buzzard told investigators that his father grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and shot Tapp from the car after he arrived.

He told investigators they planned to shoot Tapp in retaliation for his shooting his sister “a few years ago.”

A statement released by the Delaware County sheriff in 2019 said investigators thought the shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by the older Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.