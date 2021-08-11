Man bound over for trial in killings of five children and defendant's brother in Muskogee

Smith did not permit reporters to listen to Gardner's arguments, which lasted about 10 minutes before she reported that he denied the motion because he's "trying to serve the interests" of the surviving children.

"And I noted that, obviously, you know, he could protect the interests of the children by having the deprived hearing separately, and that can be conducted privately according to state law," Gardner said.

"And then we could proceed with the preliminary hearing. And he just said he's thought about it a lot; he wasn't going to do that; so he's planning to proceed."

Loge has generally declined to comment on details of the case out of court but alluded last week to Smith's having an order that would restrict public access to the hearing.

However, Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards notified reporters that Smith said it was acceptable to hear arguments from attorneys made after Smith concluded the deprived-child hearing.

Some of the testimony collected Monday and Wednesday, including from the mother — the final witness — is expected to be used in both proceedings.