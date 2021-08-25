Man at center of McGirt landmark legal case sentenced to 3 life sentences

McAmis also wrote in the court filing that McGirt previously served just two years of a five-year prison term after he was convicted of sodomizing two young boys in Oklahoma County in a 1988 case and “clearly attempted to groom a third boy into compliance.”

“He has single handedly caused a lifetime of damage to multiple young children,” McAmis wrote of McGirt. “The leniency that the defendant was shown at the time of his first convictions for sexually abusing children obviously served as an ill-effective deterrent.”

McAmis noted to the judge Wednesday that McGirt’s lack of remorse for his crimes “is stunning.”

But McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, argued in court filings that federal prosecutors were seeking revenge against his client for successfully arguing that the state did not have jurisdiction to try him in the first place.

“The government disclaims the notion of punishing Mr. McGirt for upending criminal jurisprudence in Oklahoma, still an undercurrent of anger and retribution pervades this case,” O’Carroll wrote.

“The Attorney General and county prosecutors are holding rallies blaming the courts. News articles of supposed injustice are in the national media,” he continued.