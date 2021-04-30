Man assaults Muskogee County deputy, escapes from courthouse

Muskogee County officials are searching for a man who escaped from the Muskogee County Courthouse on Friday after assaulting a deputy.

Cory Alan Rone, 39, was being taken into custody on several felony charges when he escaped around 1:45 p.m. Friday. As he was fleeing, Rone assaulted a deputy, causing several injuries that required immediate medical attention, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Once outside, Rone got into a gray Ford Escort and fled to the northwest.

He has been convicted of several felonies in the past, the Facebook post states, including multiple charges of possessing a firearm after former felony conviction, manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, resisting arrest and escape from prison.

Rone is described as white, 6-foot-3-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with several distinct tattoos. Muskogee County officials said he is considered dangerous, but whether he has a firearm is unknown.

"If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, please DO NOT attempt to make contact with him yourself," officials said in the statement. "Call 911 immediately."