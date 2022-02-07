Man admits guilt in deadly Delaware County crash

A Watts man admitted Monday to being under the influence of alcohol in 2021 when a vehicle he was driving collided with another car in Delaware County, killing its driver.
Chandler Joseph Harlin, 24, pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country under an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve a 21 to 33 months in prison, according to court documents.
Harlin admitted to having a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when the 2015 Mazda CX-5 he was driving May 1 on County Road East 570 in Delaware County collided with a 2011 Ford Mustang driven by Drannon Wilson, 21.
Wilson died the next day at a hospital, according to Tulsa World archives.
A passenger in Wilson’s car was hospitalized after the crash, as was Harlin and a passenger in his vehicle.
Harlin is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
A grand jury indicted Harlin on Aug. 18 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The one-count charge was unsealed Sept. 1.
The agreement still requires judicial approval. The charge of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country carries a maximum statutory sentence of eight years imprisonment and a fine of no more than $250,000.
The plea agreement indicates that factors that contributed to the stipulated sentence range included: Harlin’s acceptance of responsibility, his age, and the victim's family’s desire that Harlin’s action have consequences but that he be shown leniency.
Harlin is scheduled to be sentenced June 6.