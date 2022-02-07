Man admits guilt in deadly Delaware County crash

A Watts man admitted Monday to being under the influence of alcohol in 2021 when a vehicle he was driving collided with another car in Delaware County, killing its driver.

Chandler Joseph Harlin, 24, pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country under an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve a 21 to 33 months in prison, according to court documents.

Harlin admitted to having a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when the 2015 Mazda CX-5 he was driving May 1 on County Road East 570 in Delaware County collided with a 2011 Ford Mustang driven by Drannon Wilson, 21.

Wilson died the next day at a hospital, according to Tulsa World archives.

A passenger in Wilson’s car was hospitalized after the crash, as was Harlin and a passenger in his vehicle.

Harlin is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.