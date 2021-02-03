Man accused of mass slaying in Muskogee charged with six counts of first-degree murder

Hamlin and Loge each declined to discuss any possible motives Pridgeon might have had for the shootings, and his charging affidavit stated only that he "shot the victims causing their death."

Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Indiana Street about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired. One officer shot at Pridgeon as he left the home but missed, Hamlin said.

"The suspect came out of the home with a weapon in his hand, and he refused to drop it," she said.

Pridgeon then led officers on a short foot pursuit before being apprehended, police said. Hamlin said Pridgeon didn't have a weapon on him when he was taken into custody, but one was found nearby.

A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against Pridgeon will be made at a later date, Loge said, after the investigation is complete and he has had a chance to speak with the family about the matter.

"Right now we're going to focus on the victims and the victims' family," Loge said.

Pridgeon was arraigned Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 18.