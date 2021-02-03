Man accused of mass slaying in Muskogee charged with six counts of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE — The man accused of slaying five children and his younger brother in a Muskogee home early Tuesday reportedly called 911 after the fact, asking for emergency medical services to respond to the scene before he fled.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin detailed the events during a press conference called Wednesday afternoon to discuss developments in a case that shocked the community and left affected families enveloped in grief.
Jarron Pridgeon, 25 and father to three of the deceased children, faces six counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, District Attorney Orvil Loge said.
Hamlin identified the deceased victims as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.
Lee was Pridgeon's brother, she said.
The children's mother, whom police identified as Brittany Anderson, was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where she remained stable Wednesday. Although she is not yet fully coherent, doctors were hoping to be able to move forward with physical therapy soon, her older sister, Raven Anderson, said.
Pridgeon was the father to five of Brittany Anderson's eight children, her sister said, and three additional children, ages 1 month, 1 and 7, were in the home at the time and were uninjured.
Hamlin and Loge each declined to discuss any possible motives Pridgeon might have had for the shootings, and his charging affidavit stated only that he "shot the victims causing their death."
Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Indiana Street about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired. One officer shot at Pridgeon as he left the home but missed, Hamlin said.
"The suspect came out of the home with a weapon in his hand, and he refused to drop it," she said.
Pridgeon then led officers on a short foot pursuit before being apprehended, police said. Hamlin said Pridgeon didn't have a weapon on him when he was taken into custody, but one was found nearby.
A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty against Pridgeon will be made at a later date, Loge said, after the investigation is complete and he has had a chance to speak with the family about the matter.
"Right now we're going to focus on the victims and the victims' family," Loge said.
Pridgeon was arraigned Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Loge's office is working with victims assistance organizations to help the families in whatever they may need, be it counseling or monetary help with funeral services.
A GoFundMe page Raven Anderson created for donations surpassed its $35,000 goal in one day, nearing $39,000 from about 900 donors Wednesday evening. Anderson said she was told an anonymous donor was going to foot the bill for the services.
Anderson said the support from the community has overwhelmed her family with appreciation in a difficult time and that they are grateful for the kindness and generosity of others.
A mother of two, Anderson said she’d often play “fun aunt” and take her sister’s kids to the arcade or park. The young ones who were killed were all-around great kids, she said, adding that they were happy, fun, loving, smart and outgoing, with the latter trait being something they might’ve gotten from their mother.
Brittany Anderson, the baby of six children, is selfless and often self-sacrificing for those around her, Anderson said, and she perceived her relationship with Pridgeon as “strong.”
“They weren’t perfect, as no couple is, but they had a bond that couldn’t be broken, which makes this entire thing even crazier,” Anderson said. “It was completely out of the blue.”
A police officer knocked on Raven Anderson’s door about 3 a.m. Tuesday, inviting her to the police station due to an incident that had occurred. She didn’t know then what had happened, but she worried.
“My first thoughts were that I just hoped everyone was OK and no one was gone,” Anderson said. “Turns out that’s what it was.”
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the gazebo in front of the Muskogee Civic Center. Mayor Marlon Coleman proclaimed the day a "Dedicated Time of Prayer or Meditation" in response to the killings.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.