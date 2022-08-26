 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man accused of killing deputy had cache of weapons in home

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man arrested Monday following a deadly confrontation with sheriff’s deputies kept several weapons inside the home where he lived with his mother, court documents show.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

082622-tul-nws-plank-benjamin

Plank

 Uncredited - hogp, Oklahoma County Jail
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma appellate court clarifies challenged anti-riot laws

Oklahoma appellate court clarifies challenged anti-riot laws

Two state anti-riot laws enacted following 2020 civil rights demonstrations in Tulsa apply only to individuals found guilty of participating in a riot while obstructing vehicular traffic and to organizations found to conspire with people who violate anti-riot laws, a state appellate court ruled Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert