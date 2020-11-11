Man accused of filming woman's death dies in jail; his wife facing first-degree murder charge in Delaware County

JAY — A man accused of recording a woman's death after injecting her with meth has died in jail.

The death of Brian Edward Anderson, 51, of Disney, will be handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said Sheriff Mike Wilkerson, who referred all questions to OSBI.

The jail staff was alerted Anderson was suffering some kind of medical episode and called paramedics where he was taken to Grove Integris Hospital where he died, said OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine cause of death, she said.

Anderson was facing first-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41. He and his wife, Allie Beth Anderson, 43, were accused of injecting Vermillion with meth and recording her death.

Authorities believe Anderson may have shot her with the drugs in hopes it would prevent her from testifying about the Andersons' alleged criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit.

A video discovered by investigators shows Vermillion on Oct. 21, 2017, repeatedly asking for help and crying out for her mother after she was injected with meth. Allie Anderson's voice reportedly could be heard on the videotape, but her face was not visible.