Man accused of filming woman's death dies in jail; his wife facing first-degree murder charge in Delaware County

JAY — A man accused of recording a woman's death after injecting her with meth has died in jail.
The death of Brian Edward Anderson, 51, of Disney, will be handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said Sheriff Mike Wilkerson, who referred all questions to OSBI.
The jail staff was alerted Anderson was suffering some kind of medical episode and called paramedics where he was taken to Grove Integris Hospital where he died, said OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine cause of death, she said.
Anderson was facing first-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41. He and his wife, Allie Beth Anderson, 43, were accused of injecting Vermillion with meth and recording her death.
Authorities believe Anderson may have shot her with the drugs in hopes it would prevent her from testifying about the Andersons' alleged criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit.
A video discovered by investigators shows Vermillion on Oct. 21, 2017, repeatedly asking for help and crying out for her mother after she was injected with meth. Allie Anderson's voice reportedly could be heard on the videotape, but her face was not visible.
Authorities were not called to the residence until an hour after Vermillion's death.
Allie Anderson, also charged with first-degree murder in Vermillion's death. She remains in jail held without bond.
Video: Honoring Oklahoma health care workers
Gallery: 10 statistics showing the stress of the ongoing pandemic
10 statistics that show how stressed Americans are during COVID-19
Both parties agree it is stressful to be around people who do not take COVID-19 preventive measures
86% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans believe people are acting like COVID-19 is over
58% of Americans want more information on how to stay healthy as the country reopens
The amount of uncertainty in the country is a source of stress for most adults
The current US political climate is also a significant stressor
Americans' stress levels are decreasing
But feelings of frustration, anger, and fear are increasing
Midwestern adults are more likely to report feeling frustrated and angry over COVID-19
60% of adults say police violence toward people of color is a significant stressor
The government's response to protests is a source of stress for 64% of adults
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.