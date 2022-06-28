 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lyft driver's tip sparks another probe into marijuana licensing scam in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents shut down an unlicensed marijuana growing operation last July. On Monday, the bureau announced that it is continuing to crack down on “ghost owners” of medical marijuana businesses.

Law firm partners charged with conspiracy involving medical marijuana licenses

Ex-legal secretary accused in cannabis fraud case alleges her former bosses made her a 'ghost owner'

Attention on 'ghost owner' investigations as criminal cannabis case has tie to Tulsa law firm

OKLAHOMA CITY — State law enforcement agents continue to crack down on so-called ghost owners of medical marijuana businesses, most recently using the help of a Lyft driver to investigate a group accused of paying Oklahoma residents to lend their names to illegal operations.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

