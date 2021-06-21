 Skip to main content
Locust Grove police chief suspended after arrest on drug, weapons complaints
Locust Grove police chief suspended after arrest on drug, weapons complaints

  Updated
062221-tul-nws-williams-charles

Williams

 Mayes County jail

LOCUST GROVE — In an emergency town meeting, city councilors suspended Locust Grove Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Williams after he was arrested last week.

Williams, 47, faces complaints of larceny, burglary or theft of a controlled substance and illegal seizure of firearms.

Under the initial terms of the suspension, Williams will continue to be paid. He had served less than a year as police chief when he was arrested Friday night. He was released the next afternoon on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Locust Grove town officials confirmed that the emergency meeting was held Friday. At the meeting, Steve Rose was approved to fill the interim police chief post.

Details of the investigation leading to Williams' arrest have not been disclosed. District Attorney Matt Ballard's office would make the determination on whether he will face criminal charges. 

Breaking News