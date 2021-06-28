Locust Grove police chief charged, accused of stealing meth and guns from evidence

LOCUST GROVE — Suspended Locust Grove police chief has been charged after his arrest on complaints he stole methamphetamine and guns from the department's evidence room.

Charles “Chuck” Williams, 47, is free on $50,000 bail on complaints of larceny, burglary or theft of a controlled substance and illegal seizure of firearms. Charges were filed Friday in Mayes County District Court. Williams is set to appear Tuesday for an initial court appearance; he faces one count of larceny burglary or theft of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of theft of weapons from people of the state.

A probable cause affidavit filed in his case shows Williams had been confronted by the Mayes County District Attorney’s investigator about his possession and use of illegal drugs.

Williams responded he had “been clean a week” and then later he admitted to “stealing a quantity of methamphetamine” from the Locust Grove Police Department evidence room, the affidavit states. He later admitted to taking four guns from the evidence room but said he removed them “to prevent them from being stolen from the evidence room,” the affidavit states.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Rose told investigators there were “200 other guns” in the evidence room, the affidavit states.