Locker room theft at Friday night football game catches East Central, McAlester off guard

The McAlester Buffalos might have dominated on East Central's field Friday night, but they were caught off guard when they found their locker room burglarized at half time.

At least two men, believed to be in their early 20's, snuck into the visiting team's chambers after an East Central maintenance worker unlocked the door in anticipation of the routine stampede of players after the first half.

There were about 30 seconds left in the second quarter when the lock was turned, and the worker remained nearby, but he was facing away from the door, East Central athletic director Gary Roberts said.

The thieves' entrance into the locker room was caught only on surveillance video, and Roberts said they were inside for one or two minutes before the worker opened the door for the players headed there.

"(The suspects) just came out and started walking so he didn't think nothing about it," Roberts said.

But as the McAlester players began to realize their phones, wallets and other personal belongings were missing, it became clear what occurred moments earlier.