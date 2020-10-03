Locker room theft at Friday night football game catches East Central, McAlester off guard

The McAlester Buffalos might have dominated on East Central's field Friday night, but they were caught off guard when they found their locker room burglarized at half time.
At least two men, believed to be in their early 20's, snuck into the visiting team's chambers after an East Central maintenance worker unlocked the door in anticipation of the routine stampede of players after the first half.
There were about 30 seconds left in the second quarter when the lock was turned, and the worker remained nearby, but he was facing away from the door, East Central athletic director Gary Roberts said.
The thieves' entrance into the locker room was caught only on surveillance video, and Roberts said they were inside for one or two minutes before the worker opened the door for the players headed there.
"(The suspects) just came out and started walking so he didn't think nothing about it," Roberts said.
But as the McAlester players began to realize their phones, wallets and other personal belongings were missing, it became clear what occurred moments earlier.
Campus police quickly followed the ping of one of the stolen phones toward the stands, where coaching staff helped search a couple of suspect fans, before tracking it through a retention pond and to the other side of a fence.
"And they were just gone," Roberts said.
The suspects turned off the phone, disabling its tracking services.
McAlester coach Forrest Mazey told the World about a dozen of his team members' cell phones were stolen, along with several Apple AirPod sets and wallets filled with a couple hundred dollars of cash and cards the players rushed to cancel.
Roberts called the situation "unfortunate" and said police and administrators are "trying desperately" to find the property and return it.
None of his staff recognized the suspects as East Central students, he said, and police plan to release the video to students Monday in hopes that the two might be identified.
"I've been here 25 years," Roberts said. "This is the first time something like this has happened out there. I know their fans were upset, and I understand that."
Roberts said he spoke with McAlester's athletic director Saturday, and he was "real understanding." Staff was working on a plan to ensure such a theft would never occur again, he said.
"We want (players) to feel welcome when they come to East Central," Roberts said. "We want people to know we'll take care of them."
The Buffaloes ended the night with a 57-14 victory over the Cardinals, the McAlester News-Capital reported.
Tulsa World sports writer Mike Brown contributed to this report.
