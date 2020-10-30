Lincoln County woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

A Lincoln County woman convicted of sex crimes alongside her boyfriend will serve 10 life sentences in prison, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday.

Crystal Bales, 35, was sentenced to life after a jury found her guilty on multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving her and her boyfriend’s four children, age 9 months to 10 years old.

Bales’ boyfriend, Jonathan Moran, 43, pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of sexual abuse involving children younger than 12 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Two of the children were Bales’ and Moran’s, while each adult had a child from previous relationships, according to a news release.

Three of the children had tested positive for methamphetamine, and one tested positive for marijuana, the Attorney General’s Office said in the press release.

“The children in this case suffered unimaginable horrors at the hands of monsters,” Hunter said. “These individuals have no business being a part of our society, and we want to ensure they, and those who do unspeakable acts to children stay behind bars for as long as possible.”

