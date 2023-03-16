A state appellate court has affirmed the conviction and life prison sentence for a man who wore a ghillie suit during a 2014 Muskogee County murder.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision Thursday affirms the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence for Shawn Lee McDaniel, 61, after it initially dismissed charges against him on jurisdictional grounds linked to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The ruling Thursday means McDaniel will serve out his life sentence in state prison since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state of Oklahoma could exercise co-jurisdiction in cases such as his.

“The holding in Castro-Huerta controls this claim and requires us to reject McDaniel’s jurisdictional challenge because the state has concurrent jurisdiction,” the state appeals court wrote in a 4-1 decision.

A Muskogee County jury in March 2017 found McDaniel guilty in the fatal shooting of Billy Fools at a residence near Porum.

McDaniel, dressed in leafy camouflage clothing from head to toe, shot Fools twice Aug. 18, 2014, with a rifle after emerging from a bedroom closet when Fools entered the room, according to court records.

McDaniel fled but was arrested in March 2015 in connection with Fools’ death, according to court records.

McDaniel was reportedly upset at his then-girlfriend because she was at Fools’ residence, where illegal drugs were being used, according to court records.

The state appeals court in April 2021 ordered McDaniel’s conviction and sentence overturned after determining that his case met the guidelines set out in the 2020 McGirt decision.

The landmark ruling determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try someone for a crime involving a tribal member when committed within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation because Congress had never officially disestablished the reservation.

McDaniel’s attorneys argued that the Cherokee Nation reservation, within which Fools’ murder occurred, shared the same active status as the Supreme Court determined with the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Fools was a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Following the 2021 state appeals court ruling, a federal grand jury named McDaniel in a two-count indictment that included one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country while state prosecutors appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming in the latter case that Oklahoma shared joint criminal jurisdiction in McDaniel’s case.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a case involving Victor Castro-Huerta that the state of Oklahoma shared co-jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in criminal cases in so-called Indian Country when the suspect is nontribal, as is the case for McDaniel, and the victim is a tribal member.

The majority members of the court also rejected McDaniel’s other grounds for a new trial, including one dealing with the use of a polygraph examination as evidence.

While the OCCA noted that the prosecutor used the polygraph results as evidence to prove the credibility of a witness, the majority opinion said the error was harmless.

“Our review of McDaniel’s trial leaves us with no reasonable doubt that the jury would have reached a different verdict without the polygraph evidence,” the majority wrote.

However, fellow OCCA Judge William Musseman, in a dissenting opinion, wrote that he would have ordered a new trial in the case due to the mention of polygraph test results during the trial.

“This Court largely has recognized admission of polygraph examinations in a criminal trial was error in the early 1950s,” Musseman wrote, noting that they have been held inadmissible “for any purpose” in state courts since 1975.

McDaniel’s trial attorney also did not object to mention of the polygraph test, but rather tried to use the results for defense purposes, according to court records.

“Both the polygraph examination and results were so woven into the fabric of the trial that it undoubtedly materially impacted the jury’s deliberation,” Musseman wrote.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped charges against McDaniel on Jan. 5, records show.

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath June 19, 2022: Power generating company drops McGirt-based challenge to property taxes June 2, 2022: Cherokee Nation drops plan to turn north Tulsa property into a courthouse April 24: Gov. Stitt concerned about what McGirt ruling doesn't say, its far-reaching interpretations April 13, 2022: City can still issue traffic citations to Native citizens March 31, 2022: Gov. Stitt calls McGirt ruling 'preposterous' on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' March 9, 2022: City of Tulsa says McGirt ruling makes tribal members second-class citizens Feb. 23, 2022: Supreme Court won't hear McGirt arguments from state of Oklahoma Feb. 22, 2022: Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans Feb. 7, 2022: Gov. Stitt says ‘That’s not fair' regarding McGirt-related case at State of the State Feb. 2, 2022: 'It is not too late for us to begin anew,' Muscogee Nation Chief says Jan. 22, 2022: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction Jan. 9, 2022: Most released due to McGirt have been charged either federally or tribally, Tulsa World analysis finds Dec. 14, 2021: Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts Dec. 12, 2021: Cherokee Nation disputes state's claim McGirt ruling has caused 'chaos' Oct. 28, 2021: Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt Oct. 21, 2021: State appellate court extends McGirt ruling to include Quapaw Nation Sept. 18, 2021: Oklahoma AG asks Supreme Court again to reverse or limit McGirt Aug. 27, 2021: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision is state's 'most pressing issue' Aug. 26, 2021: Man at center of McGirt landmark legal case sentenced to 3 life sentences Aug. 6, 2021: State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision Aug. 1, 2021: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems July 19, 2021: Gov. Stitt sues federal government July 19, 2021: Osage Nation seeks court affirmation that its reservation also was never disestablished July 13, 2021: Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience July 9, 2021: Cherokee Nation highlights expansion of legal system on anniversary of ruling July 8, 2021: 'McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum' set for July 13; tribal leaders irked June 10, 2021: '80s serial rapist's claim he is 'Indian' for criminal jurisdictional purposes rejected May 26, 2021: U.S. Supreme Court signals they could limit ruling May 19, 2021: State-Tribal Litigation Fund bill passes May 17, 2021: How Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases May 11, 2021: Oklahoma congressman's bill would allow tribes to compact with state on criminal jurisdiction May 10, 2021: Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for federal legislation April 29, 2021: State appeals court overturns two more death sentences April 28, 2021: AG seeks to intervene in case of power plant objecting to property taxes April 15, 2021: Appellate court rejects claims of two who failed to prove ancestry April 14, 2021: Chickasaws question Gov. Stitt's rhetoric about McGirt impact April 9, 2021: Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials April 8, 2021: Death-row inmate's state conviction, sentence are in jeopardy April 8, 2021: State appellate court dismisses five more cases on jurisdictional grounds April 6, 2021: Cherokee AG says some cases dismissed by ruling could go unretried April 1, 2021: State appellate court expands McGirt ruling March 31, 2021: 'Fracture' in criminal system created by decision, Tulsa County DA says March 18, 2021: Manslaughter conviction for ex-Tulsa Police officer overturned March 14, 2021: Broken Arrow power plant claims county has no authority to levy property taxes March 11, 2021: Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts March 11, 2021: Cherokees expanding criminal justice system for larger role March 7, 2021: Former principal chief isn't happy as McGirt decision hits home March 4, 2021: Rogers County judge dismisses over 100 criminal cases Feb. 1, 2021: Gov. Stitt takes on McGirt ruling during State of the State address Jan. 28, 2021: McGirt decision impact on state oil and gas industry examined during OEPA briefing Jan. 23, 2021: Oklahoma governor urges tribes to begin negotiating issues Jan. 15, 2021: Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma Jan. 8, 2021: Former Tulsa police officer's double-jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied Jan. 4, 2021: McGirt decision results in record number of criminal federal filings in 2020 Nov. 7, 2020: Federal jury finds McGirt guilty in retrial Oct. 23, 2020: Gov. Stitt panel releases principles for state-tribe relations Oct. 5, 2020: McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections Oct. 1, 2020: Attorney General Bill Barr meets with Cherokee Nation leadership, local federal prosecutors Aug. 29, 2020: Man charged in 1990s rapes freed due to McGirt ruling Aug. 14, 2020: McGirt makes federal court appearance in child sex abuse case Aug. 7, 2020: McGirt-related murder cases increase Tulsa federal court's caseload Aug. 1, 2020: Feds file charges against two men whose state convictions were overturned July 29, 2020: Attorneys general for Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation discuss ruling on 'Let's Talk' July 21, 2020: Gov. Stitt forms commission to study impact of decision on state July 20, 2020: Oklahoma AG tracking scores of appeals that could be affected by decision July 17, 2020: Attorney general, tribes reach agreement on jurisdictional issues July 15, 2020: Ruling could affect case of mother charged with killing children July 14, 2020: Homicide in Tulsa 'first real test' of decision July 12, 2020: Decision to have little impact on nontribal residents, TU law professor says July 10, 2020: Tribal law expert calls ruling 'most important' in state history July 9, 2020: U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision December 2019: U.S. Supreme Court to hear McGirt v. Oklahoma McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath