Lawsuits challenge Gov. Stitt's decision to end federal pandemic unemployment supplement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Oklahomans are taking the state to court, alleging that Gov. Kevin Stitt doesn’t have the authority to terminate coronavirus-related unemployment assistance programs.
In a lawsuit filed Monday at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, 10 unemployed Oklahomans argue that Stitt went too far by cutting off access to pandemic-related federal unemployment programs that should be available until September.
The lawsuit follows a similar court filing in Tulsa County. If successful, the lawsuits could restore weekly cash payments for tens of thousands of Oklahomans who remain unemployed.
In the Oklahoma Supreme Court filing, attorney Mark Hammons wrote that food, shelter and medical care will be unavailable if benefits aren’t paid.
“The executive order issued by the governor is beyond the governor’s authority” because state law doesn’t give him the power to control or determine benefits, Hammons wrote.
The Tulsa County lawsuit claims that a woman, identified by her initials in court documents to protect her privacy, worked at a Sand Springs fast food restaurant until last year. At the time, her doctor warned her that contracting COVID-19 could be fatal because of a preexisting ailment.
She filed for unemployment and received $413 each week, which included the $300-per-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation tacked onto other unemployment benefits. Those $300 payments ended June 26 when Oklahoma withdrew from the federal programs.
“Her unemployment is her only source of income. If she does not get the federal unemployment benefits, she cannot afford living expenses for the next two months,” attorney Chadwick Smith wrote on behalf of his client.
A judge scheduled a hearing in that case for July 20.
The federal government implemented a series of additional unemployment benefits last year for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic when it became clear that traditional state-funded unemployment wasn’t enough.
Along with the $300 FPUC payments, people could receive Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extended unemployment benefits beyond the traditional 26-week cutoff, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided benefits to workers who don’t otherwise qualify, such as self-employed and gig workers.
Another program, called Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, was later adopted to give an additional $100 per week in benefits to individuals who received at least $5,000 of self-employment income in the most recent taxable year and were not receiving PUA benefits.
These federal programs are scheduled to end in September, but some states have ended their participation early. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in May that Oklahoma would terminate participation after June 26, citing a worker shortage that has left some employers scrambling to fill ranks after a year of economic turmoil.
“Our challenge is not to get businesses back open; we’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work,” Stitt said at the time. “Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
The belief espoused by the governor and some business owners is that those additional unemployment benefits were a strong incentive to delay returning to work.
To counter that pressure, Stitt ordered the end of those benefits and implemented an incentive of his own: The first 20,000 people who left unemployment and returned to work would get $1,200 if they worked at least six weeks and met other criteria.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that nearly 90,000 people could be affected by the June 26 cutoff.
OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said Monday that the agency has received more than 10,000 applications for the Back to Work incentive payment. Of those, about 2,000 are undergoing final review.
“The agency will begin paying out the benefit Thursday, and the funds will be available in claimants’ accounts starting Friday,” Zumwalt said.
Both the Governor’s Office and the OESC declined to comment on the lawsuits, citing a policy of not discussing pending litigation.