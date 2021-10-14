Larry Edwards named district attorney for Muskogee County

“Larry has a proven track record defending the law and I know he will serve Oklahomans well as the district attorney for Muskogee County,” Stitt said in a written statement Wednesday. “I look forward to his continued service to Oklahoma in this new role.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed by the governor,” Edwards said. “I look forward to this new opportunity to help serve the law enforcement and people of Muskogee County.”

Prior to this appointment, Edwards had served as the District 15 first assistant district attorney for Muskogee County since January 2020.

He was previously the first assistant for District 12, covering Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties.

During his 16 years as a prosecutor, Edwards spent five years as a chief gang and drug prosecutor and two years as a homicide prosecutor.

Before becoming a prosecutor, Edwards was a private attorney for 14 years, specializing in criminal law.

Edwards was cross designated as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts for the prosecution of James “Whitey” Bulger, Stephen Flemmi and John Martorano in the 1981 murder of Roger Wheeler in Tulsa. He has tried more than 65 murder cases and more than 170 jury trials.

Edwards received his undergraduate degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University. He earned his law degree in 1990 from the University of Tulsa.

