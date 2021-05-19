Jury convicts man of sexually abusing American Indian minor, illegally possessing eagle feathers

Prosecutors claimed that Ortner falsely claimed to others that he was a member of either the Cherokee Nation or the Pawnee Nation.

However, law enforcement failed to turn up any evidence that Ortner was a citizen of any federally recognized tribe.

Trial testimony revealed that government investigators discovered feathers and various parts of bald and golden eagles, including heads, talons and entire wings, during a search of his residence.

Prosecutors alleged that Ortner gave eagle feathers to the victim to gain her trust and the trust of her family.

Witnesses testified that he later threatened to embarrass the victim and her tribe unless she said the sexual assault did not happen, according to court documents.

Ortner faces not less than 10 years behind bars and up to life in prison on the conviction for traveling out of state to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He also faces up to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Indian Country and up to two years in prison for abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

Two misdemeanor counts of illegally possessing parts of a bald or golden eagle each carry up to one year in prison upon conviction.