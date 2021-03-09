 Skip to main content
Julius Jones commutation case moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Pardon and Parole Board voted Monday to further review the commutation application of Julius Jones, a death-row inmate who claims he was framed for murder and whose cause has been taken up by celebrities and criminal justice reform advocates across the country.

In a critical first-stage vote that was streamed publicly via Zoom, the board voted 3-1 to move the case to the second stage, where the board will decide whether to recommend commutation and pass the case on to Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

Voting in favor were acting Chairman Adam Luck and board members Kelly Doyle and Larry Morris. Casting the lone vote against Jones’ application was Allen McCall.

The board has five seats, but former Chairman Robert Gilliland resigned in December because of health issues. Gilliland died in February. The governor is expected to appoint a replacement as early as this week.

