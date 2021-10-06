Julius Jones' clemency hearing: Prosecutor now seeks recusal of two Pardon and Parole Board members

In a brief filed Monday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Prater argues that his original request was to disqualify Doyle and Luck from acting in any capacity on matters that relate to Jones. Prater said his original request was not limited to the commutation hearing.

Prater’s says in his brief that he submitted compelling evidence of bias.

“Adam Luck has clearly violated Board rules specifically as to Jones when he failed to redirect people who contacted him to the Board’s administrative offices, and instead retweeted ‘Justice for Julius’ information.

“Both Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle engage in political activities that work to release inmates from prison, all of which makes their Board decisions at the very least, have the appearance of impropriety.”

Pardon and Parole Board Director Tom Bates did not comment.

Jones was convicted of the July 28, 1999, fatal shooting of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and his sister. Howell’s vehicle was stolen after the shooting.

Jones has maintained his innocence. He has mounted a public relations campaign that includes celebrities and athletes, and his case has garnered national attention.

