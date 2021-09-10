Julius Jones case: High court won't remove two Pardon and Parole Board members from commutation hearing

She said everyone knows the state is facing a board that is not fair and impartial as it relates to Luck and Doyle.

She cited social media messages from Luck calling for Justice for Julius.

She said Doyle has said prosecutors are draconian and barbarian while Luck has said it is his job, mandated by God, to free people from jail.

Attorneys on the other side argued that there is no legal mechanism for the Supreme Court to do what Prater is asking.

They argued that Prater disagrees with whom Stitt has appointed to the board.

They also said the state could have made the arguments much sooner in the process.

Evan Gatewood, an attorney for Luck, said Stitt knew Luck’s background when he appointed him to the board.

“What we have here is Mr. Prater thinks his idea of what the Pardon and Parole Board should look like should override what the governor of this state thinks it should look like,” Gatewood said. “That is what is going on here.”

He said the Pardon and Parole Board does not have the power to commute but merely recommend.