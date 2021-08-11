Judge's order clears way for trial on lethal-injection challenge by death-row inmates

“Plaintiffs are pleased that the court agreed that the merits of their Eighth Amendment claim need to be heard in a full trial,” said Dale Baich, assistant federal public defender, in a written statement. “We look forward to presenting our evidence in court.”

In the lawsuit’s latest iteration, originally filed in 2014, 35 death-row inmates challenged the constitutionality of the state’s lethal-injection protocol.

Two of the 35 inmates have since died, and one other, Patrick Murphy, was tried and convicted in federal court last week after his state case was dismissed because the state didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him. Federal prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against Murphy.

Executions in Oklahoma were put on hold in 2015 when it was learned that the state had used a drug that was not in accordance with protocol.

Friot noted in his order that dueling experts representing the state and inmates present differing opinions that should be decided by a jury rather than a judge.

“It suffices to say at this point that defendants’ motion is essentially an invitation to the court to try this case on the papers before it,” Friot wrote, noting that he “declines to do so.”