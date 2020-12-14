Judge tosses lawsuit filed against operators of a controversial Jay work-camp recovery program

Most program participants came to CAAIR via the state court system, according to previous Tulsa World reporting.

While the program is voluntary, opponents claimed they had little choice because their other option was prison time.

CAAIR does not charge participants — which it calls clients — but it does require them to work, usually at nearby businesses, government entities and nonprofit agencies, according to World archives. The clients are not paid for this work, but CAAIR is.

The suit is connected to a series of stories by the news organization Reveal, which described CAAIR as a forced labor camp that exploits its clients while offering little to help them overcome addiction.

Smolen noted that the dismissal did not deal with the merits of the lawsuit, but rather the issue of “subject matter jurisdiction.”

“The Opinion and Order does not, and could not, address the substantive merits of the claims brought by any of the named plaintiffs,” Smolen said.

Such dismissals, Smolen said, can generally be refiled even if the judge declines to amend his ruling.