Judge sentencing Oklahoma woman in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol questions fairness of prosecution

As McFadden sentenced Doyle, he said he thought she was “acting like all those looters and rioters last year. That’s because looters and rioters decided the law did not apply to them.”

Despite these concerns, McFadden said Doyle's behavior was not excusable. He called it a “national embarrassment” and again likened it to the police brutality protests following the death of George Floyd last year that made “us all feel less safe.”

Doyle was not accused of violence in the mob. She climbed through a broken window and spent 24 minutes inside the building. She told the judge she had no intention of harming anyone and that she was sorry a peaceful rally changed when people started breaking into the building.

“I love this country,” she said. “So many people came here to represent things that were important to us, but in the blink of an eye, all of those things were overshadowed,” she said. “For that I’m sorry, because it overshadowed the things that were good.”