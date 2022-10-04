Judge says Rogers County death-row inmate is competent to be executed

A man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is competent to be executed later this month, a judge determined Tuesday.
In an order following an evidentiary hearing Friday, Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan found that Benjamin Robert Cole Sr. “does not meet the required ‘substantial threshold’ showing of insanity."
“In considering the totality of the evidence, including Dr. (Scott) Orth’s report, the court finds the defendant is competent to be executed as currently scheduled on Oct. 20, 2022,” Hogan wrote in the order.
Cole, 57, has been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester since 2004, when a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
His trial included evidence that he broke the back of Brianna Cole and ruptured her aorta on Dec. 20, 2002, after her crying interrupted a video game he was playing at home, according to trial testimony.
Attorneys for Cole, who they say has paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage and crawls in his cell, had asked Hogan to direct prison officials to initiate competency proceedings for Cole.
Tom Hird, an attorney for Cole, said in a release to the news media that an appeal was planned.
“Benjamin Cole is incapacitated by his mental illness to the point of being essentially non-functional,” Hird said in a release. “His own attorneys have not been able to have a meaningful interaction with him for years, and the staff who interact with him in the prison every day confirm that he cannot communicate or take care of his most basic hygiene. He simply does not have a rational understanding of why Oklahoma seeks to execute him.“
But Hogan noted that while Cole’s own attorneys have not been able to communicate with him, he did participate in an approximate 150-minute evaluation at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita in July.
Cole, while being evaluated at the Oklahoma Forensic Center, said he understood that he was there to see if he was “mentally fit for court and competent here to see if I can go ahead and I guess be executed.”
“The report is very persuasive on the issue of the defendant’s current capacity,” Hogan wrote in his order.
The order follows a 4-1 vote by the state Pardon and Parole Board on Sept. 27
to deny Cole a clemency recommendation.
During the Parole Board hearing, relatives of Brianna urged members to deny clemency.
Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set for 25 convicted killers
Richard Glossip
Name: Richard Glossip Birthdate: 02/09/1953 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 06/01/1998, 08/27/2004
On death row since: 08/31/1998. He has exhausted his court appeals and had an execution date set for Dec. 8 after a 60-day stay of execution was issued Aug. 16, 2022, to give time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to review a request for a new hearing in his case.
Scott Eizember
Name: Scott Eizember Birthdate: 01/10/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Canadian Conviction date: 03/24/2005
On death row since: 03/28/2005. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set Jan. 12, 2023.
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Name: John Fitzgerald Hanson Offense: First-degree murder County convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 05/23/2001, 01/24/2006
On death row since: 2002. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Dec. 15, 2022.
Benjamin Cole
Name: Benjamin Cole Sr. Birthdate: 04/08/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Rogers Conviction date: 12/08/2004
On death row since: 12/27/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Oct. 20, 2022.
Richard Fairchild
Name: Richard Fairchild Birthdate: 11/17/1959 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 01/08/1995
On death row since: 02/12/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Nov. 17, 2022.
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Anthony Sanchez
Name: Anthony Sanchez Birthdate: 11/01/1978 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 06/06/2006
On death row since: 6/7/2006. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for April 6, 2023.
Alfred Mitchell
Name: Alfred Mitchell Birthdate: 12/23/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/10/1992
On death row since: 7/15/1992. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 3, 2024.
Marlon Harmon
Name: Marlon Harmon Birthdate: 07/12/1980 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/02/2008
On death row since: 07/14/2008. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Dec. 5, 2024.
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Name: Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Birthdate: 10/04/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/15/2007
On death row since: 8/20/2007. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 6, 2024.
Clarence Goode Jr.
Name : Clarence Goode Jr. Birthdate : 04/22/1976 Offense : First-degree murder, three death sentences County Convicted : Tulsa Conviction date : 12/10/2007
On death row since : 1/14/2008. . His execution is set for June 6, 2024. He has exhausted his appeals
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Name: Emmanuel Littlejohn Birthdate: 11/09/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 11/23/1994
On death row since: 11/30/1994. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Nov. 2, 2023.
James Pavatt
Name: James Pavatt Birthdate: 11/10/1953 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/21/2003
Death row rulings: Put on death row in 2003, Pavatt had his death sentence overturned in 2017. A federal court overturned that ruling, reinstating Pavatt's death sentence on June 27, 2019. . His execution is set for July 11, 2024. His appeals have been exhausted
James Ryder
Name: James Ryder Birthdate: 03/30/1962 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Pittsburg Conviction date: 06/21/2000
On death row since: 6/23/2000. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 1, 2023.
Jemaine Cannon
Name: Jemaine Cannon Birthdate: 11/13/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 03/26/1995
On death row since: 4/8/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for March 9, 2023.
Kendrick Simpson
Name: Kendrick Simpson Birthdate: 10/02/1980 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/26/2007
On death row since: 11/5/2007. His execution is set for March 7, 2024.
Kevin Underwood
Name: Kevin Underwood Birthdate: 12/19/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 04/03/2008
On death row since: 04/07/2008. His execution is set for Dec. 7, 2023.
Michael D. Smith
Name: Michael D. Smith Birthdate: 06/24/1982 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/14/2003
On death row since: 10/20/2003. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for July 6, 2023.
Phillip Hancock
Name: Phillip Hancock Birthdate: 02/15/1964 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/25/2004
On death row since: 11/01/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for May 4, 2023.
Raymond E. Johnson
Name: Raymond Johnson Birthdate: 03/25/1974 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 07/28/2009
On death row since: 08/10/2009. His execution is set for May 2, 2024.
Richard Rojem
Name: Richard Rojem Jr. Birthdate: 12/19/1957 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Washington Conviction date: 07/15/1985
On death row since: 07/15/1985. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 5, 2023.
Ricky Malone
Name: Ricky Malone Birthdate: 06/10/1974 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Comanche Conviction date: 06/16/2005
On death row since: 06/20/2005. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/7/2019.
Ronson Bush
Name: Ronson Bush Birthdate: 05/15/1977 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Grady Conviction date: 10/29/2009
On death row since: 11/13/2009. . His execution is set for Sept. 5, 2024. Click here to read more
Termane Wood
Name: Termane Wood Birthdate: 10/09/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 05/07/2004
On death row since: 05/17/2004. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Feb. 8, 2024.
Wade Lay
Name: Wade Lay Birthdate: 02/28/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 10/24/2005
On death row since: 10/31/2005. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Aug. 3, 2023.
Wendell Grissom
Name: Wendell Grissom Birthdate: 10/11/1968 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Blaine Conviction date: 06/17/2008
On death row since: 06/30/2008. His execution is set for Jan. 11, 2024.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.