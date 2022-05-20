Joplin man faces murder, kidnapping charges in Osage woman's 2020 death

A Joplin man faces murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection with the July 2020 death of an Osage tribal member, whose body was found in Mayes County.

A fourth superseding indictment filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court charges Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, 28, with the kidnapping and murder of Jolene Walker Campbell, 34.

A man baling hay discovered Campbell’s body in a Mayes County field on July 15, 2020.

Witnesses told investigators that Campbell was forcibly taken from a Joplin house party on July 4 or July 5 of that year and was driven to Oklahoma and killed, court records indicate.

The indictment alleges that Ackerson conspired with others after Campbell’s death to tamper with witnesses in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the homicide.

The superseding indictment also names four others, all also of Joplin:

• Breanna Lynn Sloan, 22, charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and offering others $1,000 to change their testimony in the case.

• Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, charged with conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and witness tampering.

• Jacob Ryan Scribner, 34, charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness.

• Kimberly Kay Grissom, 47, charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness.

Ackerson and Bronson are brothers, and Grissom is their mother, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The news release notes that others who previously pleaded guilty to witness-tampering charges related to Campbell’s death include:

Morgan Lee Bowman, 26; Megan Louise Detherage, 28; Sarah Michelle Humbard, 25; David William Morris, 34; and Chloe Louise Stith, 21.

