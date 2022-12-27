OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected Joe Exotic’s complaints about his new punishment for twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, killed.
top story
Joe Exotic loses appeal over new prison sentence
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Construction workers discovered the remains of Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, near Wildcat Hill Road northwest of Zink Ranch.
A 46-year-old man had reportedly come out with a pistol at his parents' Mayes County residence during a warrant service for his arrest on child sex crime allegations.
Investigators are trying to determine if there was any connection between last month's mass shooting and the alleged assault over a financial dispute in December 2020.
Kevin Pham is accused of fraud by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs officials claiming he uses straw owners to skirt state law.