Joe Exotic loses appeal over new prison sentence

122822-tul-nws-maldonado-joseph

Joseph Maldonado, known also as Joe Exotic, is interviewed at his roadside zoo in Wynnewood on Aug. 28, 2013. He is now serving 21 years in federal prison for two murder-for-hire plots and crimes against his animals.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected Joe Exotic’s complaints about his new punishment for twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, killed.

