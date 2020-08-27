OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Exotic has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against those he blames for his arrest and murder-for-hire conviction but may raise the same claims in the future.
He was seeking almost $94 million in the case in Oklahoma City federal court.
The former big cat breeder — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was sentenced in January to 22 years in federal prison. He is appealing.
He was found guilty last year of twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, murdered, of illegally killing five tigers at his Wynnewood zoo with a shotgun, and other crimes.