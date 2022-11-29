Jay man sentenced for fatal shooting of mother, wounding of sister

A Jay man who admitted to fatally shooting his mother and wounding his sister during what he claimed was a meth-induced attack has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Leo Weeley was ordered to spend 24 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Weeley, 42, admitted during an April 7 hearing in Tulsa federal court that he fatally shot Annie Marie Weeley, 69, and wounded one of his sisters at a rural Jay residence on March 6, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country.

The plea agreement called for a prison term of 20 to 28 years.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Weeley on Tuesday to 24 years on the murder count and 20 years on the assault count, to run concurrently.

"Weeley will serve 24 years in prison for the harm he has caused to his family. My office remains steadfast in its commitment to seek justice for victims affected by violence," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said.

"My thoughts are with the family and the second victim as she continues her long-term recovery."

Deputies found Annie Weeley unresponsive on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to her chest. A sister, identified only by her initials in court documents, was found on a couch with gunshot wounds to her stomach and lower back.

Weeley was arrested less than an hour after the shootings, which occurred at an address that was on land held in trust for the Cherokee Nation, qualifying it for federal jurisdiction. Christopher Weeley is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

A federal grand jury indicted Weeley on March 24, 2021, on one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country, one count of assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and one count of carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the latter charge at his sentencing.

Weeley, in a sentencing memorandum, asked the judge to sentence him to 18 years in prison.

Weeley noted his upbringing, substance abuse issues, mental health issues and lasting mental consequences of his actions as a basis for the 18-year request.

A user of meth since the age of 18, Weeley indicated that he had smoked the drug on the day of the shootings. He also attributed his strange behavior prior to the shooting to the drug.

“Importantly, Mr. Weeley recalls noticing shadows and a vicious dog outside prompting him to get a gun,” the memo states. “He falsely suspected someone was outside and that the dog would bite someone.”

Weeley said he vaguely recalls shooting someone when outside the residence and then shooting at a vehicle as it approached.

“Mr. Weeley appeared to be exhibiting anxious, fearful or paranoid thoughts,” the memo from his attorney states.

Prosecutors for the government opposed the request.

“The outcome of this case is a direct result of the excellent partnership we have with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray.

“Today’s sentence ensures Christopher Weeley will be brought to justice for his horrific crime and hopefully begins the healing process for his grieving family.”

