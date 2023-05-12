HENRYETTA — Whether the convicted rapist behind a mass murder-suicide that left seven people dead could've had other victims or ties to other suspects are among the questions the agency now leading the investigation is trying to answer, it confirmed.

Still in their first week since taking charge of the case and searching the Henryetta property of Jesse McFadden — a registered sex offender believed to have killed six other people and then himself — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials issued their first statement Thursday, apparently in an effort to quell rumors and speculation.

The agency is still working to determine "what led up to and occurred during this incident," the statement noted. "The work is also to discern whether there are other potential victims or suspects not yet identified."

The OSBI indicated that it issued the statement to "furnish some facts" and "prevent the further spread of unconfirmed information."

Officials did not elaborate on what that "unconfirmed information" might be.

McFadden, 39, a registered sex offender, was found dead May 1, along with his wife, Holly McFadden, 35; her children, Tiffany Guess, 13, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Rylee Allen, 17; and friends Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15, who had been at the house for a sleepover with Guess.

The possibility that McFadden and even others could've been involved with sex crimes on the property was raised after Webster's family visited the house there and reported finding what they say is possible evidence of crimes.

The family, who went to look for items of Webster's after the crime scene was released by authorities, say they found inside the house sets of handcuffs, chains and padlocks; drugs and drug paraphernalia; and multiple cellphones and electronic devices.

It was after the family's discoveries that the OSBI was asked to take over the case from Okmulgee County authorities on May 6.

Authorities have not said why the items were not collected during an initial examination of the house or what their significance might be, if any.

A new search under the OSBI's direction continued through Monday and included a dive team that probed ponds on the property.

"The investigative process is ongoing and will be lengthy," the OSBI's statement said.

The agency had not commented previously, other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

OSBI officials said they'd received support from other law enforcement agencies, including the Grand River Dam Authority, the Okmulgee County District Attorney's Task Force, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Authorities say McFadden's motive remains unclear, although he was due in court May 1 on other sex-crime charges and was facing a likely return to prison.

Anyone who has information may call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those providing information may remain anonymous.

