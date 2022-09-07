Insanity defense possible at Oklahoma Army vet's trial over U.S. Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge is being asked to have an indicted Army veteran from Oklahoma evaluated to determine whether he was insane at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamen Scott Burlew is facing felony and misdemeanor counts accusing him of causing civil disorder, assaulting a news photographer and assaulting or impeding a police officer outside the Capitol. His jury trial is set to begin Oct. 24 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

His attorney asked U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss for the evaluation based on recent observations and Burlew’s mental health history.

A handful of others who have been indicted over the Capitol attack have undergone mental health evaluations. The most notable is Jacob Chansley, the self-proclaimed “QAnon shaman” whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the most talked-about figures of the riot.

Burlew, 42, was arrested a year ago in Wyandotte. He has a residential address in Miami, in far northeastern Oklahoma.

“Mr. Burlew has increasingly displayed signs of being mentally disconnected,” defense attorney Robert L. Jenkins told the judge in a written motion last week. “At times he demonstrates a lack of understanding for the gravity of his legal circumstances.”

Burlew was a ranger in the Army and suffered a traumatic brain injury during his active duty, the attorney also told the judge. His deployments included service in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

He was diagnosed a month before the events at the Capitol with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the motion. He is currently on disability.

His disability status was upgraded Aug. 30 due to deteriorating conditions, according to the motion.

The attorney wants Burlew evaluated to determine whether he is presently mentally competent and whether he was insane at the time of the offense. The judge scheduled a video status hearing for Thursday in light of the request.

A defendant cannot be prosecuted if found to be mentally incompetent. A defendant cannot be convicted if insane at the time of the crime.

More than 850 individuals have been arrested out of the investigation of the breach of the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said in a news release in August. Almost a third have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Burlew was identified last year as a suspect in the assault on the news photographer from images made from videos of the incident, the FBI reported. Those images were placed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” U.S. Capitol Violence webpage.

The first tip about Burlew came from “a group of internet sleuths,” the FBI said. The sleuths found a YouTube video of Burlew stating his name during an interview outside the Capitol with Citizen Media News, “which purports to be a ‘grassroots’ journalism and media platform.”

Some of those outside the Capitol mistook the photographer with The Associated Press for an Antifa activist because he was dressed in black, the videos show. Burlew can be seen in the video grabbing and shoving the victim and then pushing him forcefully over a low wall, the FBI reported.

Burlew later was identified as a suspect involved in a confrontation with a Washington, D.C., police officer.