HENRYETTA − Some of the victims of the mass killing blamed on a registered sex offender may have been sexually assaulted.
top story
Inquiry looks for evidence of rape in Henryetta killings
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ronnie Dean Busick, the only person to be convicted in after 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared in 1999, reportedly earn…
Oklahoma can place some tribal children in foster care without tribal sign-off, state high court rules
The decision splits from the widespread understanding of federal law and casts a cloud of uncertainty over some of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable …
Questions are mounting about why an Oklahoma sex offender accused of killing six people and himself was ever freed from prison in the first place.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in a rare move, requested clemency for Glossip. The death-row inmate's attorneys plan to ask the U.S. Supre…