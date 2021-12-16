Inmate who escaped Ottawa County jail found four days later having a beer at Chili's

The system, which leaves many cell doors unable to be locked and provides no means for jailers on the floor or in the tower to be alerted when a door is ajar, is no new problem, but it's one Dean hopes to have fixed soon thanks to $2 million of incoming funding from the Miami Nation.

There's no timeline yet, but Dean said he is expecting changes within the next six months.

"If it wasn’t for the money we’re getting from the tribe, we wouldn’t be able to fix this," he said.

Since Chance's escape, the jail has built new cage doors for the intake cells and installed a button cover over the north door button in the control tower, Dean said.

An internal investigation will begin soon, though one of the three employees present that night has already quit.

Dean said the jail is hiring.