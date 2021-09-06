Inmate reportedly kills cellmate at Lawton Correctional Facility

An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is accused of killing his cellmate early Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported.

Staff discovered the inmate dead during the early morning hours. Staff members secured inmate Aaron Stone and confirmed the death of his cellmate, Riley Walker, the Department of Corrections said.

Stone reportedly confessed to the killing.

The Department of Corrections' inspector general’s investigators are investigating.

The homicide appears unrelated to last week’s series of gang-related incidents that led to the lockdowns of all Oklahoma prisons, the department said.

Stone is serving time for Comanche County convictions of rape, sodomy, robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals.

Walker was serving time for a Pontotoc County first-degree murder.