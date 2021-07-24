 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate captured Saturday after escaping Taft correctional facility
0 Comments

Inmate captured Saturday after escaping Taft correctional facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate who escaped from a Department of Correctional facility in Muskogee County was captured early Saturday.

Oklahoma authorities found Robert Youngblood, 41, shortly after he was seen about 7 a.m. leaving the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, according to a DOC news release.

Youngblood, who was serving a three-year sentence on a escape from a penal institution charge in Logan County, was apprehended about noon without incident, officials said.

Lighthouse Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office provided assistance.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News