Inmate captured Saturday after escaping Taft correctional facility

An inmate who escaped from a Department of Correctional facility in Muskogee County was captured early Saturday.
Oklahoma authorities found Robert Youngblood, 41, shortly after he was seen about 7 a.m. leaving the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, according to a DOC news release.
Youngblood, who was serving a three-year sentence on a escape from a penal institution charge in Logan County, was apprehended about noon without incident, officials said.
Lighthouse Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office provided assistance.
