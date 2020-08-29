'I'm not the bad guy here': Eastern Oklahoma mine operator stands firm against Clean Water Act legal challenges

A gravel mine operator who faces a contempt hearing over a Clean Water Act case that he lost in federal court, as well as a second lawsuit on the same grounds, is standing resolute.

“I’m being shown to be the bad guy on this deal, and I’ve done nothing wrong,” said Brad Eastman, owner of Ozark Materials River Rock. “Everything I did followed the permits and was lawful. I'm definitely not the bad guy here."

Regardless, seven years of battling Saline Creek landowner David Beckham resulted in a court order handed down by U.S. District Judge John Dowdell in June 2018 that levied a $35,000 fine plus $40,000 in attorney fees.

The ruling also required establishment of a conservation easement on the property with restoration to be carried out by the miner under the supervision of the Cherokee Nation along the once-pristine Saline Creek, a tributary of Hudson Lake near Salina.

Eastman apparently has fallen behind on those measures and faces a contempt hearing Sept. 9 in Dowdell’s Tulsa courtroom.

“I just don’t have the money to pay all these bills, but that’s what they’ve been trying to do from the start. They want me broke. They want me shut down completely,” he said.