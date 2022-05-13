Human remains found in Muskogee field

Human remains were found near the Port of Muskogee on Thursday evening.
Muskogee police said the owner of the field where the body was found came across the remains around 6 p.m. Thursday. The property is north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee Turnpike.
The person's identity and manner of death are not known, but detectives and Medical Examiner's Office personnel processed the scene for any possible evidence, the Muskogee Police Department said.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
