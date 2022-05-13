 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found in Muskogee field

Human remains were found near the Port of Muskogee on Thursday evening.

Muskogee police said the owner of the field where the body was found came across the remains around 6 p.m. Thursday. The property is north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee Turnpike.

The person's identity and manner of death are not known, but detectives and Medical Examiner's Office personnel processed the scene for any possible evidence, the Muskogee Police Department said.

