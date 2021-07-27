High-speed pursuit started near Stillwater ends with OHP tactical vehicle intervention in Norman

A high-speed pursuit that started near Stillwater ended in Norman on Tuesday after troopers used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the vehicle.
James Dailey, 22, was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit that at times reached speeds of over 100 mph, said Eric Foster, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Large amounts of packaged drugs and a loaded gun were found in Dailey's vehicle after he was apprehended, Foster said.
Stillwater police were assisting Payne County sheriff's deputies with a traffic stop on Interstate 35 when the pursuit began about 2:30 p.m., according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.
Officers asked Dailey to step out of his vehicle, but he slammed the door and drove away from the officers, heading south on I-35. According to the release, Stillwater officers and Payne County deputies followed Dailey's vehicle into the north Oklahoma City area and ended their pursuit when they encountered heavy traffic.
OHP troopers later located the vehicle and resumed the pursuit, according to the news release.
Foster said the troopers followed the vehicle from the Interstate 35 and Interstate 44 junction through Moore, deploying various techniques to slow its speed to protect other drivers on the road.
The vehicle exited the Interstate at Norman, and a "senior trooper" deployed the tactical vehicle intervention to stop it, Foster said.
The vehicle slowed down and hit a bystander's vehicle, causing minor damage, before it stopped. Neither Dailey nor the people in the other vehicle were injured, Foster said.
Dailey was then apprehended without incident or use of force, he said.
"It was 'textbook,' if you will — the way we started it, the way we ended it," Foster said. "He's someone who had a violent past. Beyond all that, the driving behavior when no one was pursuing him, putting other people in danger, is a testament to how much this guy needed to be stopped."
Foster said Dailey was driving a vehicle registered in Kansas to another person. The vehicle had not been reported stolen, Foster said.
In addition to eluding, Dailey likely also will face charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, Foster said.
