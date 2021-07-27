High-speed pursuit started near Stillwater ends with OHP tactical vehicle intervention in Norman

A high-speed pursuit that started near Stillwater ended in Norman on Tuesday after troopers used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the vehicle.

James Dailey, 22, was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit that at times reached speeds of over 100 mph, said Eric Foster, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Large amounts of packaged drugs and a loaded gun were found in Dailey's vehicle after he was apprehended, Foster said.

Stillwater police were assisting Payne County sheriff's deputies with a traffic stop on Interstate 35 when the pursuit began about 2:30 p.m., according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Officers asked Dailey to step out of his vehicle, but he slammed the door and drove away from the officers, heading south on I-35. According to the release, Stillwater officers and Payne County deputies followed Dailey's vehicle into the north Oklahoma City area and ended their pursuit when they encountered heavy traffic.

OHP troopers later located the vehicle and resumed the pursuit, according to the news release.