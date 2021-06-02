 Skip to main content
High court clarifies authority of tribal police on reservations
High court clarifies authority of tribal police on reservations

  Updated
Addressing a situation that could become increasingly common in Oklahoma, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal law enforcement officers can temporarily detain and search non-Indians traveling on public roads in Indian reservations.

In a unanimous decision in a case from the Crow Reservation in Montana, the high court said a Crow police officer had the authority to detain a non-Indian stopped on the side of a highway and search him and his vehicle, in which the officer saw methamphetamine and guns.

The suspect was later indicted by a federal grand jury, but a federal judge granted a motion to suppress the drug evidence the Crow officer had seized, saying the officer “lacked the authority to investigate nonapparent violations of state or federal law by a non-Indian on a public right-of-way crossing the reservation,” according to Tuesday’s opinion.

A federal appeals court upheld the district judge’s ruling and said tribes “cannot exclude non-Indians from a state or federal highway” and “lack the ancillary power to investigate non-Indians who are using such public rights-of-way.”

