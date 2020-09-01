'He's an evil man': Ronnie Busick sentenced for his role in missing Welch girls case

The girls' lives were only just about to begin, she said.

“You took that,” Bible said. “They didn’t have a choice.

“You took a daughter away from a mother and father, a sister from a brother,” Bible said. “You took a niece and a cousin.

“She was not yours for the taking, but you did anyway,” Bible continued. “When you took her though, you messed with the wrong girl. You see, though you stole her from us and all of her future from us, you will never steal our memories of her. They aren’t tainted by the awful things you did to her.

“You aren’t allowed to take the good dreams we have of her,” Bible said. “The same goes for Ashley.”

"And we, the family of Lauria Bible, are faced with a choice of forgiveness. That's a tough place to be, because forgiving you would mean betraying her. Would she forgive you? The answer is yes. She would have forgiven you if she had the chance," Bible said as she glanced at Busick.

Bible, continuing to look at Busick as she spoke in court, quoted Romans 13:19: "Dear friends, never take revenge. Leave that to the righteous anger of God. The Scripture says 'I will take revenge. I will pay them back, says the Lord.'