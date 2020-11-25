 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heroin bust made after Tahlequah parents reported to DHS

Heroin bust made after Tahlequah parents reported to DHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Tahlequah parents were arrested Monday after Wagoner County deputies reportedly found loaded firearms and more than 50 grams of heroin in their car near Okay. 

Sammy Shade Allen, 25, and Caitlyn Cutbirth, 26, remained in the Wagoner County jail Wednesday on numerous drug trafficking and weapons complaints, according to online jail records. 

The Department of Human Services received reports that the two were using narcotics around their child and being in possession of multiple weapons, upon which a Wagoner County deputy spoke to Allen by phone and believed him to be intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. 

While the child was with another family member, deputies and DHS employees called the parents to a residence in the Okay area and waited several hours for them to arrive, the release says. 

When they arrived and saw the deputies, the two pulled their vehicle out of view and appeared to be hurriedly trying to conceal items, the Sheriff's Office reported. 

Deputies made contact with the two, as well as with a passenger later identified as Keenan Drake Patterson, 22, of Claremore, and saw drug paraphernalia in the car. 

All three were detained, and deputies found three loaded guns, 53.33 grams of heroin, a syringe containing 10 milliliters of heroin, two scales, clear baggies, marijuana, ammunition and a metal spoon with a brown tar-like substance, the release states. 

All were taken to the Wagoner County jail — Patterson on a Rogers County misdemeanor warrant — and while they were being booked, deputies found that Allen had additional narcotics, they reported. 

"He was asked about any contraband numerous times before entering the jail," the release states. 

Allen and Cutbirth were jailed on complaints of trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of paraphernalia and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Allen was additionally booked on complaints of carrying drugs into a jail and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to jail records. 

Video: Oregon decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs

Gallery: 22 of the biggest area drug busts since 2014

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Treatment is possible

Like many other chronic diseases, substance use disorders can be treated. 

Heroin is a highly addictive opioid drug which breeds repercussions that extend far beyond the individual user, but medications are available to reduce craving and withdrawal symptoms, and behavioral therapy has proven particularly effective in heroin use disorder. 

Those looking for treatment may use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Treatment Locator at findtreatment.samhsa.gov or call 1-800-622-HELP (4357). 

Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News