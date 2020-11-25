Heroin bust made after Tahlequah parents reported to DHS

Two Tahlequah parents were arrested Monday after Wagoner County deputies reportedly found loaded firearms and more than 50 grams of heroin in their car near Okay.

Sammy Shade Allen, 25, and Caitlyn Cutbirth, 26, remained in the Wagoner County jail Wednesday on numerous drug trafficking and weapons complaints, according to online jail records.

The Department of Human Services received reports that the two were using narcotics around their child and being in possession of multiple weapons, upon which a Wagoner County deputy spoke to Allen by phone and believed him to be intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

While the child was with another family member, deputies and DHS employees called the parents to a residence in the Okay area and waited several hours for them to arrive, the release says.

When they arrived and saw the deputies, the two pulled their vehicle out of view and appeared to be hurriedly trying to conceal items, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies made contact with the two, as well as with a passenger later identified as Keenan Drake Patterson, 22, of Claremore, and saw drug paraphernalia in the car.