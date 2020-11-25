Heroin bust made after Tahlequah parents reported to DHS

Two Tahlequah parents were arrested Monday after Wagoner County deputies reportedly found loaded firearms and more than 50 grams of heroin in their car near Okay.
Sammy Shade Allen, 25, and Caitlyn Cutbirth, 26, remained in the Wagoner County jail Wednesday on numerous drug trafficking and weapons complaints, according to online jail records.
The Department of Human Services received reports that the two were using narcotics around their child and being in possession of multiple weapons, upon which a Wagoner County deputy spoke to Allen by phone and believed him to be intoxicated, according to a news release from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
While the child was with another family member, deputies and DHS employees called the parents to a residence in the Okay area and waited several hours for them to arrive, the release says.
When they arrived and saw the deputies, the two pulled their vehicle out of view and appeared to be hurriedly trying to conceal items, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies made contact with the two, as well as with a passenger later identified as Keenan Drake Patterson, 22, of Claremore, and saw drug paraphernalia in the car.
All three were detained, and deputies found three loaded guns, 53.33 grams of heroin, a syringe containing 10 milliliters of heroin, two scales, clear baggies, marijuana, ammunition and a metal spoon with a brown tar-like substance, the release states.
All were taken to the Wagoner County jail — Patterson on a Rogers County misdemeanor warrant — and while they were being booked, deputies found that Allen had additional narcotics, they reported.
"He was asked about any contraband numerous times before entering the jail," the release states.
Allen and Cutbirth were jailed on complaints of trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of paraphernalia and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Allen was additionally booked on complaints of carrying drugs into a jail and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to jail records.
Video: Oregon decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs
Gallery: 22 of the biggest area drug busts since 2014
About $10,000 worth of heroin
60 pounds of meth
2 lbs meth, 3 lbs ecstasy
2-3 ounces of black tar heroin
26 lbs. cocaine
drug bust
50 lbs. pot
8 lbs. meth
15 lbs. meth
300 lbs. pot
85 lbs pot.jpg
22 lbs. meth
110 lbs pot.png
2 lbs. meth
30 lbs. cocaine
heroin cash.png
6 lbs. meth
50 lbs. pot 4 oz meth.png
1500 pounds of weed
7 pounds of meth
14 pounds of marijuana concentrates/wax
10 lbs. meth
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.